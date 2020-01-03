LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man died Friday after he was shot in the head early Friday morning.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police say officers were called to an area near 18th and Market Streets about 6:20 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived they found a man with what police say appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.
He was transported to University Hospital, where he later died.
LMPD doesn't have any suspects, and anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
