LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in south Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers responded at about 9 p.m. Tuesday to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road, just east of Interstate 65, to find a man who'd been shot multiple times.
He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died, Smiley said.
LMPD hasn't made any arrests in the case. If you have information that could help the investigation, you're asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
