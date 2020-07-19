LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Dixie Highway Saturday night.
According to a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman, it happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 6900 block of Dixie Highway. Investigators say a man was crossing the highway from west to east, when he was hit by a southbound vehicle.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Police do not believe the driver was impaired. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.
Copyright 2020. WDRB News. All rights reserved.