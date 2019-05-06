LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man died Monday morning when his car crashed into a utility pole in Louisville's California neighborhood.
Police were called to Dr. W J Hodge Street and Garland Avenue around 1:50 a.m. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a Lincoln Town car was headed eastbound on Garland when it crashed into the pole, killing the driver and damaging the pole. No one else was involved in the crash.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Daniel Fulton III. He died of multiple blunt force injuries.
The car was towed from the scene, and LG&E crews made repairs to the pole. Several residents in the neighborhood lost power after the crash.
Here’s a closer look at the utility pole snapped in half. @lgeku is on scene to repair the pole. The car is being towed. Police have not given any information about the driver who died. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/sYm9eskooM— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) May 6, 2019
The LMPD traffic unit is investigating.
