LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Sunday evening after crashing his car into a pole at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Garrs Lane, according to the Shively Police Department.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the man as Jamarco Carnell, 25. Carnell died of blunt force injuries, the coroner's office said.
In a statement Monday, Sgt. Patrick Allen with Shively Police told WDRB News the department is investigating the fatal crash to "see if there were any other contributing factors such as another vehicle that may have caused the accident or if the vehicle simply veered off of the roadway."
Allen said the crash occurred between 7:45-8 p.m. Sunday.
