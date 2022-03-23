LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is dead after a crash in Spencer County.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Taylorsville Road, Kentucky State Police said in a news release. The crash happened not far from Goebel Crossings, near Elk Creek.
Police said a man was driving south when he hit another driver going north. The northbound driver, 68-year-old Gerald Tromp, of Taylorsville, died at the scene.
The Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District said the man driving south was extricated from the vehicle by a bystander before crews responded.
Taylorsville Road was closed for several hours while officers reconstructed the crash.
KSP is handling the investigation. It's unclear if any charges will be filed.
