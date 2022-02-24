LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died early Thursday after crashing an SUV near New Cut Road.
It happened around 8 a.m. on I-265S near New Cut Road, according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The investigation found that the SUV was southbound on I-265 when "for some unknown reason" the driver lost control of the vehicle, went over the guardrail, and came to rest on New Cut Road.
The driver, who appears to be in his mid- to late-50s, died at the scene, Mitchell said. No one else was in the vehicle.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
