LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Thursday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Police found the victim, believed to be in his 20s, around 10:30 p.m. on South 41st Street. He was taken to University Hospital where he died.
Police are still looking for the person who shot the victim. If you have any information about the case, you're asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5683).
