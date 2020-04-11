LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting Friday night on Colorado Avenue.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Colorado Avenue near the University of Louisville, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Police currently have no suspects.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
