LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after a shooting on Interstate 264 at Southern Parkway on Sunday.
LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher said police responded to a report of a shooting around 5 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway. Police found a man who had been shot, he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The man, identified as Rickey Jones Jr., later died.
"If we as people could learn how to resolve our problems without resorting to violence, that would help tremendously," Meagher said.
All lanes of Interstate 264 East were closed at Southern Parkway. The ramp to Southern Parkway, and the shoulders were also blocked, according to TRIMARC.
MEDICAL EMERGENCY: I-264 East at MM 10 area of Southern Pkwy right lane is blocked Also ramp to Southern Parkway is blocked. Expect travel delays. @KYTCDistrict5 #TrafficAlert #KnowBeforeYouGo— TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) September 18, 2022
The lanes reopened around 7:30 p.m.
Meagher said all parties were accounted for after the incident.
"We're not looking for anybody," Meagher said. "People want to know if there is somebody outstanding, and I can tell you that there is not."
Anyone with information on any shooting can anonymously report it at (502) 574-LMPD or online here.
