LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died at the hospital after being stabbed near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood on Friday evening.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported stabbing in the area of Southside Drive at National Turnpike.
Officers found a man who was stabbed and he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
