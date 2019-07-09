LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after falling off a ledge at The Parklands of Floyds Fork.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 71-year-old Paul Stephen "Steve" Wise died Monday afternoon, after falling about 25 feet.
The Fern Creek Fire Department sent a ladder truck to The Parklands to help rescue Wise. Crews were able to send a basket into the water to bring him back to dry land.
Wise was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but the medical examiner says he died Monday night from blunt force injuries.
