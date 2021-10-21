LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man shot in the Park Hill neighborhood earlier this month has died.
The family of Jaquarius 'Cory' Bettison says he died on Wednesday after being shot near South 11th Street and West Hill Street on Saturday, Oct. 2. The 21-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to University of Louisville Hospital, but the bullet hit an artery and he lost a lot of blood. He was taken off a ventilator yesterday.
Speaking for the family, Christopher 2X says Bettison was from Grand Rapids, Michigan, and was in Louisville visiting his aunt, who moved here for a job. His family believes he was an unintended victim.
Louisville Metro Police confirmed in a statement that the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Moore Court. The LMPD Homicide Unit is now investigating. There are no suspects.
