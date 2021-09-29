LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man dies after a car crash in Breckinridge County.
It happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of KY 259, near Harned, Kentucky.
Police say 57-year-old Anthony Coogle of Leitchfield drove his car into the path of an SUV. After crashing, Coogle's car hit a truck.
Coogle was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital as a precaution; the driver of the truck wasn't hurt.
