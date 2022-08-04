LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died in a crash with involving a semi truck in southern Indiana.
It happened Wednesday at about 9 a.m. in Jefferson County in Indiana.
Indiana State Police says Richard Casey of Laconia, Indiana, was driving his truck on State Road 56 near Hanover when he crossed the center line.
He hit a semi truck head-on.
Casey was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver involved was not injured in the crash.
Toxicology reports on both drivers are pending.
