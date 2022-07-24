LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a man died in a car crash early Sunday morning.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. near the Springhurst Towne shopping plaza on Springmere Drive in east Louisville.
Police said a man was driving northbound on Springmere Drive when he lost control, left the roadway and went into the tree line. The driver died at the scene.
No one else was in the car at the time and no one else was hurt.
The victim hasn't been identified. The Traffic Unit is investigating.
This story is developing and may be updated.
