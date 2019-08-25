LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man is dead after trying to save his girlfriend while kayaking on the Ohio River.
Travis Hughes, his girlfriend, Jamie Dunaway and his brother, Mitchell Hughes launched off the Clark boat ramp to go kayaking, according to Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Schreck.
As they were paddling back from their trip, his girlfriend's kayak capsized and he jumped in to help but did not resurface, said Schreck.
"Unfortunately it was a tragic incident, we responded, and it turned from a rescue mission and unfortunately turned into a recovery mission," Schreck said following the recovery mission.
Dunaway swam to an island nearby, where she was picked up by a Clarksville Fire Department rescue boat a short time later.
Officers say none of them had life jackets.
