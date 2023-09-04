LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man has died nearly two weeks after he was seriously injured in a moped crash.
According Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place on Monday, Aug. 21, at 7:30 p.m. Police were called to Blevins Gap Road, near Scotts Gap Road, just south of Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood, where the crash took place.
Ellis said a man was driving a moped westbound on Blevins Gap Road, when he failed to negotiate a right curve and lost control. That man, who was the only person on the moped, was ejected and suffered life-threatening injuries.
He was transported to UofL Hospital.
According to Ellis, that man died at the hospital on Saturday, Sept. 2. He has not yet been publicly identified.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.