LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing a murder charge for a shooting in the city's Portland neighborhood last month.
Shannondoah Carman was arrested Friday. According to court records, Carman shot John Poteet Jr. several times on July 21 near 25th and Slevin Streets.
Poteet was shot while inside a car, but was able to drive about a block before hitting a tree. He died at the hospital.
Police said they identified Carman as the shooter after looking at surveillance video and talking to witnesses of the shooting.
Carman is scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.
