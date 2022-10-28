LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood on Friday evening.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a reported shooting around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 13th and Jefferson streets, according to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD.
The man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
