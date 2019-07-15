LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot after he was pulled over for a traffic stop has filed a lawsuit against the Hardin County sheriff's deputy who pulled the trigger.
Deputy Henry Volentine of the Hardin County Sheriff's Department stopped Ron Chowning in July 2018 before discovering that he had felony warrants out for his arrest.
Officials say Chowning refused to get out of his car, and started to drive off, when the deputy drew his gun and shot Chowning in the shoulder.
The suit against Hardin County names the deputy and Sheriff John Ward.
It says the deputy had no reason to believe Chowning was a threat, and didn't warn Chowning he would shoot.
It also claims a lack of training led to what it calls the deputy's misconduct.
Chowning is asking for damages, expenses and court costs.
Related:
- KSP investigating after man shot by Hardin Co. Sheriff's deputy
- Man shot by Hardin County deputy seeks lower bond to get bullet removed from shoulder
- Officer who shot man during Hardin Co. traffic stop identified
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.