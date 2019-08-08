Man fires at SWAT officers during standoff in Valley Station, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A carjacking suspect fired shots at Louisville Metro Police officers during a SWAT situation Thursday afternoon in Valley Station.
The carjacking, LMPD said, occurred last week on Outer Loop. The man was located by officers around 1:15 p.m. Thursday, and more than three hours later, he walked out of a home peacefully.
Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers didn't return fire on the man, and no one was injured. The man was taken to University Hospital, and his charges are pending.
