LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who left UofL Health - Peace Hospital on July 21.
Police say Leeroy Allen, 65, is unable to care for himself and has a developmental disability. He is described as 5 foot, 8 inches and 165 pounds.
Officials said he left the hospital around 4:40 p.m. two weeks ago, in an unknown direction. It was not known what he was wearing.
Anyone with information on Allen's whereabouts is asked to call 574-LMPD or 911.
