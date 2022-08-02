Leeroy Allen.png

Leeroy Allen (Courtesy of LMPD)

Editor's Note

Louisville Metro Police said on Thursday afternoon that Leeroy allen was found in Louisville and is safe. No additional information was released. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who left UofL Health - Peace Hospital on July 21.

Police say Leeroy Allen, 65, is unable to care for himself and has a developmental disability. He is described as 5 foot, 8 inches and 165 pounds. 

Officials said he left the hospital around 4:40 p.m. two weeks ago, in an unknown direction. It was not known what he was wearing. 

Anyone with information on Allen's whereabouts is asked to call 574-LMPD or 911. 

