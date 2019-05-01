SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office was dispatched just after 8 a.m. Wednesday to Weird Road, where they found a man who said he'd been beaten and robbed.
BCSO said after investigating, deputies discovered that the alleged robbery had started in Louisville. They turned the case over to Louisville Metro Police.
A woman who lives on Weird Road said she encountered the man, who was tied up at the time, as she was taking her kids to school.
"There was a man laying in the middle of the road," Melissa Rummage recalled. "His legs were zip-tied, and his hands had been zip-tied too."
Rummage said the man told her and another neighbor that three men had beaten and robbed him at his home in Louisville, tied him up, threw him in the back of the trunk and left him in the road after driving to Bullitt County.
"He assumed that they thought he had just got a settlement, because his mom passed away," she said. "He said he didn't know the man, but he said they kept asking him, 'Where's the money? Where's the money?'"
LMPD is releasing little information during their ongoing investigation but did mention that the victim was treated for injuries at University Hospital.
When WDRB News arrived on scene Wednesday, LMPD was towing away a red car.
Weird Road is secluded in rural Bullitt County, but Rummage doesn't think it had anything to do with anyone who lives on the road.
"They just kept driving and driving, I guess, until they found our road," she said. "Pulled up, got out of the vehicle and left him there in the trunk."
Weird Road residents said this was a situation completely out of the ordinary and hope it was isolated.
"I'm always, always worried about that living that far off the road," Rummage said. "We've never had any problems before, and hopefully this was just a one-time thing."
If you have any information, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
