LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a hostage situation on Lake Forest Parkway early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 700 block of Lake Forest Parkway, in Lake Forest. At the scene, officers requested help from SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team. A female was able to exit the location with the help of the SWAT team. Around 2 a.m. a male surrendered and was unharmed.
According to police, when officers entered the location, a man was found dead. There are no outstanding suspects. LMPD's homicide unit is investigating.
