LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in a home near Churchill Downs the day before Thanksgiving, and police are now investigating his death as a homicide.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said a man's body was found Nov. 27 inside a home on Lillian Avenue near Taylor Boulevard.
An autopsy revealed that the man died from gunshot wounds. The victim's identity hasn't been released, but police believe he's in his 50s.
Police say they don't have any suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
