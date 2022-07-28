LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the Beechmont neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police Department says 4th division officers were called to a shooting around 3:00 a.m. in the rear alley of the 4600 block of Southern Parkway.
The department says officers located a man who was shot. He died at the scene.
LMPD is still looking for suspects. Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking here.
