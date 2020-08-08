LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Friday afternoon as 19-year-old Jonah Ware.
Around 2 p.m. Friday, police responded to reports of a person down at the intersection of South 43rd Street and Garland Avenue. Police found Ware's body at the scene. The autopsy report reveals the cause of death was gunshot wounds.
It is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
