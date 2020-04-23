LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man was found dead Thursday night in the Crescent Hill neighborhood., and police said they suspect foul play.
Police found the body just after 9:30 p.m. in a vehicle near Grinstead and South Bayly avenues, a spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Police Department said.
The death, which is being investigated by LMPD's Homicide Unit, is believed to be the result of foul play, according to a news release.
Police asked that anyone with information about the incident call the department's crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD.
