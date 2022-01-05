Man found dead inside vehicle near Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead inside of a vehicle near Churchill Downs.
LMPD says officers responded to a shooting near the Walgreens at the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Algonquin Parkway just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say they man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
They say there are no suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or to provide information at the online portal: https://louisville-police.org/339/Report-a-Tip-Crime
