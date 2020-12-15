LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Iroquois Park Tuesday morning.
Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to reports of a person down at 7000 Sanders Gate Road, off of Manslick and Palatka Roads. That is the address of LMPD's former Mounted Patrol building. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, believed to be in his 20s, who had died. Foul play is suspected.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
