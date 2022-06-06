LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man was found dead outside a Shively liquor store Sunday night.
Shively Police says officers responded to the parking lot of Dixie Liquor on Dixie Highway at 9:50 p.m.
Officers found the man believed to be in his 30's who was on a bicycle, had been shot to death.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
The case is under investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.
