LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on Klondike Lane early Saturday morning.
According to LMPD, around 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Klondike and Mid Dale Lanes, near Klondike Lane Elementary School. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man fatally shot inside the vehicle. Police said the victim is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s.
LMPD did not release any information about a suspect(s).
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
