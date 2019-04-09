LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in west Louisville.
LMPD said it happened just before 10 p.m. at Broadway and 19th Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators don't know much about the circumstances of the case, and Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said there aren't any suspects right now.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.