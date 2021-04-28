LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in Louisville's California neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said officers were called to a home on Howard Street near 22nd Street about 3:30 a.m. on a report of a man down inside a home.
When officers arrived, they found the man, who died at the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Police said there are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
