LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man found shot and killed in his Highlands apartment on Saturday has been identified.
LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a call of a person down around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Everett Avenue, which is at The Avenue Apartments near Grinstead Drive in Cherokee Triangle.
Once on scene, police found a man in his 40s who had been shot and killed inside an apartment believed to be his, Mitchell said.
On Sunday, the man was identified as Brian Price, 41, by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll. Price was shot and killed in his own apartment, according to Carroll.
Mitchell said there are no suspects at this time. Police ask anyone with information to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673). LMPD's Homicide Unit will continue to investigate.
Funeral arrangements for Price are pending.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.