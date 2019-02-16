LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed in the Highlands, police say.
LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a call of a person down around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Everett Avenue, which is at The Avenue Apartments near Grinstead Drive in Cherokee Triangle.
Once on scene, police found a man, believed to be in his 40s, who had been shot and killed inside an apartment believed to be his, Mitchell said.
Mitchell said there are no suspects at this time. Police ask anyone with information to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673). LMPD's Homicide Unit will continue to investigate.
