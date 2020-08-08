LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood late Saturday morning.
The shooting was reported at 11:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Central Avenue, LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a news release. The scene was near the intersection of Central and Colorado Avenue, not far from Churchill Downs.
Officers responding to the scene found a man believed to be in his 60s that had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Smiley.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the case, which is ongoing. Smiley said there have been no arrests.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
