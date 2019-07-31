LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood.
MetroSafe said the report came in just after 9 p.m. at 23rd and Oak Streets.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers were doing a routine patrol in the area when they saw the door of a building open. Upon entry, officers found a man's body inside with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Those who live in the area told WDRB the building is partially used as a barber shop that opened about a year ago.
Detectives are unsure how long the man was inside the building before he was found.
LMPD's Homicide Unit will continue to investigate. There are no suspects and have been no arrests in this case.
Anyone with information is urged to contact LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.