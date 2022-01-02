LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in Louisville's Highview neighborhood on New Year's Day, marking the first homicide of the year in the city.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says Seventh Division officers responded to the report of a shooting on Smyrna Parkway and Outer Loop around 6 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 35-year-old man inside a car who had been shot to death, Mitchell said. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has since identified the man as Thaddaeus Hudson.
Mitchell said on Saturday "all parties have been accounted for" and the department is interviewing people.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
