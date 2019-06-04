LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD says a man in his 50s was shot and killed in southwest Louisville.
The initial report came in to MetroSafe at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday. LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police were sent to Springfield Drive, near St. Andrews Church Road.
Spokesperson Smiley said when police arrived they found a man shot to death inside an apartment.
Police say they are talking to a person of interest in the case, but no arrests have been made at this time.
The man who was killed has not been identified.
