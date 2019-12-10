LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death outside a Louisville apartment complex Tuesday night, and police are searching for the shooter.
The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. at the Parkway Place Apartments on Patton Court, according to police.
Officers say they found the man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, dead outside the apartments.
Right now, police don't have any suspects and no other information was immediately available.
If you know anything about the shooting, call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (6573).
This story will be updated.
