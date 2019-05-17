LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hit and killed by a vehicle just after 9:30 p.m. Friday while trying to cross Interstate 265 northbound near Interstate 65 and Preston Highway.
The pedestrian, a male in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from Louisville Metro Police. The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.
No charges are anticipated, police said. Investigators are looking into whether the pedestrian was intoxicated.
I-265 and I-65 near Preston Highway were closed for about an hour while officers investigated.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.