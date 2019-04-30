Man hit and killed in west Louisville while trying to check on drivers in 3-car crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed Tuesday night while trying to check on the drivers of an earlier crash.
LMPD said officers responded to 22nd Street and Algonquin Parkway just after 10 p.m. on reports of a three-car crash. Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said one of the drivers in that crash got out of his car to check on the other two drivers when a fourth car hit him.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Smiley said all drivers remained on the scene. Each car had at least two people inside at the time of the crash. One person was taken to University Hospital with "minor injuries."
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
