LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed, and a second person was stabbed Sunday morning in south Louisville.
An LMPD spokesperson confirms Seventh Division officers responded to the 10000 block of Barricks Road just before 6:30 a.m.
Authorities say officers found a male, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, who had been hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, a second male victim, believed to be in his 20s, had a non-life threatening stab wound.
Police say a preliminary investigation shows the two men were involved in some kind of altercation. Officials have not yet determined the exact relationship between the two men.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police have made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).
