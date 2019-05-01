LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have released the name of a pedestrian who died after he was hit Tuesday night on Cane Run Road.
The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Leonard Hack, according to Deputy Coroner Scott Russ. The official cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries. Officials have ruled the incident as an accident.
It happened in the 4800 block of Cane Run Road around 9:15 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says Hack was hit by a Ford F150. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver remained at the scene. No charges are expected.
