LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man was hit by a car and killed Thursday night in the Shawnee neighborhood, and police said the driver fled the scene.
Officers believe the car hit the man and dragged him several feet down down South 41st Street, according to a spokeswoman with the Louisville Metro Police Department. Police arrived at the scene, located just north of West Broadway, around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Officers are working to determine a description of the vehicle involved and asked anyone who may have seen the crash to call the crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
