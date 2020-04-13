LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being hit by two vehicles.
Louisville Metro Police Department says a it got a call of a hit-and-run around 11:45 P.M. Sunday, on Stonestreet Rd. and Valley College Drive.
Police say a witness told them they saw a vehicle traveling eastbound on Stonestreet Rd. hit an object in the roadway. The driver continued east and left the scene. When the witness got closer, they realized a man was hit.
Police say upon further investigation, they believe a vehicle traveling westbound on Stonestreet also hit the man and left the scene.
LMPD continues to investigate.
