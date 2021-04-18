LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized after Louisville Metro Police said an "altercation" led to a shooting Sunday evening in the Portland neighborhood.
The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in an alley north of 22nd and Lytle streets, according to a statement from LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
"Officers say a man was involved in some type of altercation with another man when he sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound," Smiley said in the statement.
The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment, according to police.
Detectives with LMPD's First Division were still investigating the shooting as of 6 p.m. Sunday, Smiley said. LMPD did not say if detectives have any suspects in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
