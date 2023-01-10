LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized early Tuesday after he was shot in the Klondike neighborhood.
It happened about 7:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to a news release. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane and Six Mile Lane.
When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital, but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
The LMPD 6th Division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. Tips can also be sent anonymously through the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
